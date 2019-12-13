Rock Island High School in need of donations for ‘I Support the Girls’ drive

The “Rocky Riveters” (Rock Island Voices Ensuring Their Equal Rights) have started an “I Support the Girls” donation drive and are in need of more items.

The club is specifically looking for new, sealed boxes of feminine hygiene products and new or gently used bras of all sizes to benefit the Rocky Resource Room at Rock Island High School and Marshall Closet at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

Rock Island High School EL Teacher and Rocky Resource Room Coordinator Jessica Matherly says the “I Support the Girls” donation drive started after a volunteer was trying to assist a student in finding a bra and had difficulty doing so because of the resource room’s limited selection. Matherly added how crucial yet costly feminine hygiene products can be.

“Anyone that has bought feminine hygiene products knows they are expensive, non-reusable and needed every month. If our girls did not have access to these valuable supplies, they would miss out on educational opportunities because they cannot afford a necessary item,” said Matherly. “Period poverty is a real thing. If you are struggling to afford food and clothing, you will most certainly struggle to afford these. Also, those that are on public assistance cannot purchase these products with the Link Card. Our kids are one of the most valuable resources we have, and supporting them produces benefits that touch every aspect of our community.”

Rocky Riveters Advisers Sarah Miers and Amanda Randolph will be accepting donations for the “I Support the Girls” drive now until Friday, December 20.

Donations may be dropped off at Rock Island High School, located at 1400 25th Avenue.