Rock Island High School locked down

Rock Island High School was locked down Wednesday morning after a report of a threat.

The soft lockdown lasted from 8:25 a.m. until 9 a.m.

A Rock Island-Milan School District 41 representative said it received a tip of a threat, but that it was deemed “not credible.”

The Rock Island Police Department told Local 4 News that the threat was “deemed unfounded” and no one is in custody.

In a second phone call with Local 4 News around 10 a.m., Rock Island-Milan School District 41 denied that the threat report involved a gun.

Here is the message the school district sent to parents after the lockdown was lifted: “Good Morning – This is a call from the Rock Island-Milan School District to parents and households of Rock Island High School students. The high school received a tip this morning about a threat and police were contacted. As a precautionary measure, the high school went on soft lockdown from 8:25 to 9:00 a.m. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was not credible. If we have any more information to share we will send another call to households. Thanks for your understanding and patience as the high school and police were looking into the matter. The safety of staff and of our students is a top priority in the Rock Island-Milan School District.”

Here is the statement the school district posted to social media.

