Rock Island High School selling Fieldhouse bleacher planks

The bleachers at Rock Island Fieldhouse are getting replaced and the high school is selling the old wood bleacher planks.

The school says most of the wood is from the original bleachers when the Fieldhouse was built in 1959.

The profit of the sales will go toward updates to the Fieldhouse, such as chairs for team benches and scorers’ tables.

Planks are being sold for $1 per foot and can be cut to any length up to 16′ x 9″ x 1″. The boards will have holes in them where the bolts were and will only be sold by pre-ordering. All wood must be paid for and picked up by the end of July. Boards will not be stored for pick up any time after July 31.

If interested, send an email to Michelle Lillis at michelle.lillis@rimsd41.org with your name, phone number, the number of boards, the length you’d like and total cost.

The deadline for ordering is July 3.