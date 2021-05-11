Rock Island High School student’s artwork to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

A Rock Island High School student, Riley Jones, was awarded first place in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, announced Congresswoman Cheri Bustos on Tuesday.

Black Pride by Riley Jones

As the winner, Riley will have her artwork Black Pride displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. for the next year. In addition, she will get two airline tickets to Washington D.C. to see her artwork on display.

“Every year, I’m impressed by the incredible talent on display during the Congressional Art Competition and look forward to sharing it,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I’d like to congratulate this year’s winner, Riley Jones, and all of the students who participated in this year’s contest on a job well done. It’s an honor to represent such a creative group in Congress and I hope this competition fueled their passion for the arts – especially during this difficult past year. I look forward to proudly displaying their incredible artwork in each of my offices and seeing Riley’s work in the halls of the Capitol on my way to the House Floor for votes.”

Runners-up from the 17th Congressional District are:

Brianna Benassi from Pekin Community High School whose artwork Undersea Neighborhood will be displayed in Congresswoman Bustos’ Washington D.C. office.

Jessica Martinez from Kewanee High School whose artwork We Are America will be displayed in Bustos' Rock Island office.

Sage Smith from Pekin Community High School whose artwork Self Portrait will be displayed in Bustos' Peoria office.

Kortney Kudronowicz from Scales Mound High School whose artwork Dylan O'Brien will be displayed in Bustos' Rockford office.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school art competition sponsored by the United States House of Representatives and was first held in 1982. One winning piece of artwork is selected from each House District to be displayed at the United States Capitol.