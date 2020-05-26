Rock Island High School to hold virtual Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

The Rock Island-Milan School District 41 announced it will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony for the Rock Island High School Class of 2020 this upcoming weekend.

On Friday, May 29, the high school is coordinating a social distance-friendly graduate procession on the east lawn of the campus.

At noon on Saturday, May 30, a commencement ceremony video will be posted on the school district’s Facebook page and website to honor more than 360 students graduating from the high school.

Students, families and the community can view the video on both platforms for the whole month of June.

More information about Rock Island High School’s Commencement 2020 festivities is available here.