Rock Island High School to host annual Courses and Activities Showcase

Rock Island High School is hosting its annual Courses & Activities Showcase from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21.

Current Rock Island High School students, along with eighth grade students from Edison Jr. High and Washington Jr. High Schools, are invited to attend the event with their parents.

Dinner will be served in the cafeteria from 5 to 6 p.m., and the showcase sessions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

Students and their families will have a chance to learn about the many courses Rock Island High School has to offer, including Advanced Placement (AP), dual credit and specific career-track programs.

Colleges and universities will be in attendance, and representatives from local unions and trades will also be present.

Rock Island High School is located at 1400 25th Avenue.

For more information about the event, or the high school, visit their website.