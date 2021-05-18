Rock Island High School yearbook earns recognition

Out of thousands of entries, the Rock Island High School 2020 yearbook has been recognized as one of the best.

This is the second year in a row Rocky’s yearbook staff has earned this honor, a news release says.

Herff Jones, a division of Varsity Brands, and a leading provider of graduation and educational products announced its “best-of” publication, Portfolio, which showcases best-in-class yearbook work from students across North America.

Across multiple categories, 413 schools were chosen. The yearbooks were judged by an independent company that consists of industry experts on various design and storytelling elements – from themes to covers to features.

Rocky was chosen as one of the best for overall work and was selected to be in the portfolio for its cover.

On Friday, yearbook students were awarded by Herff Jones with a certificate and the “best-of” publication which has a picture of Rocky’s yearbook in it.

Rock Island High School teacher and yearbook advisor Sarah Miers says being selected for the Herff Jones’ Portfolio for a second time is a huge milestone.

“I’m very excited that the yearbook program was awarded this honor for the second year,” she said. “The journalism students work very hard to tell the story of our school each year, and I’m glad their efforts and creativity were recognized, especially with such challenging conditions over last year and a half.”