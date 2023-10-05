The city of Rock Island has hired Leslie Day as its in-house staff attorney, adjusting from the use of contract attorneys, the city announced Thursday.

Rock Island had previously contracted with Dave Morrison and Hector Lareau of the David Morrison Law Firm in Rock Island since 2017. Morrison retired at the end of August.

Leslie Day began work as new attorney for the city of Rock Island on Oct. 2, 2023.

“We are pleased to bring Leslie on board as the city transitions to a full-time in-house attorney,” Mayor Mike Thoms said Thursday. “With her years of legal experience and background, Leslie will be an asset to the Rock Island community.”

Day grew up in Milan and graduated from Rock Island High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and philosophy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and her Juris Doctorate degree from George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Day brings more than 11 years of legal experience to Rock Island. She previously served as interim city attorney for the city of Galesburg and was named partner for Barash & Everett, LLC in Galesburg.

She also has worked at other governmental agencies focusing on ethics and transparency, including the Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General; Department of Commerce, Office of Inspector General; and the Washington, D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

“I’m excited and honored to be back practicing law in the town that raised me,” Day said in the city release. “I look forward to serving the community and residents of Rock Island.”