The City of Rock Island is hosting an open house to showcase the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the city’s Homestead Program.

The open house is at 1830 32nd Street and takes place on Thursday, August 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house was built in 1923 and purchased by the city at tax auction for $909.

With funding from the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA), the city’s Community and Economic Development Department spent $148,000 to gut and completely renovate the interior and install a new roof, new siding, lead-free pipes, a high efficiency air system, water heater and landscaping. “The proposed Homestead Program is intended to strategically rehabilitate vacant houses, creating not only an affordable home but also inspiring neighborhood revitalization,” said Miles Brainard, community and economic development director. “Staff are proud to present this successful pilot project as an example of what this program will be able to accomplish.”

This marks the second whole-house rehabilitation project completed by the Community Development Division. The first project home was at 1435 15th Avenue, which was sold about a year ago. The home at 1830 32nd Street will be listed for $130,000 with a real estate agent and sold to an income-qualified owner-occupant. Anyone interested in touring the property can contact Nichole Mata, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Community Development Manager at mata.nichole@rigov.org or by calling (309) 732-2907.

Income limits are defined and occasionally updated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s estimated median family income. Extremely low and moderate-income individuals are those whose income does not exceed the income limits, based on 80% of the estimated Davenport -Rock Island-Moline median family income and adjusted for family size.