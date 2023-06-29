After the collapse of The Davenport building on May 28, two Rock Island organizations are stepping up to help displaced residents find new homes.

The Rock Island Housing Authority (RIHA) and its nonprofit partner, Community Home Partners (CHP), are working to meet the urgent housing needs of the residents affected by this disaster.

“We are moving with urgency to address the housing needs in our community,” said John Chow, CEO of Community Home Partners and Executive Director of the Rock Island Housing Authority. “We are committed to collaborating with HUD and assembling a broad coalition of housing-focused partners, including Davenport’s, to ensure we are providing quality, affordable housing options to the individuals and families that are tragically impacted by this unfortunate event.” Chow has asked the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for their assistance finding every possible means of support for displaced individuals and families.

The RIHA Board of Commissioners is ready to mobilize all resources at their disposal to provide relief to the affected residents. This commitment underscores the agency’s fundamental mission: to provide everyone in the community with equal access to quality, affordable housing.

