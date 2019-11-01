Rock Island Hy-Vee saves Halloween, provides free candy and meals to trick-or-treaters

by: Karla Sosa

Thursday seemed more like Christmas weather than Halloween weather, but thankfully, there was a back-up plan for families who didn’t want to spend their night in the cold.

Hy-Vee was ready to help out with a mission to save Halloween. They were giving out candy at all of their locations from 4 to 7 p.m.

Customer Experience Director Kailyn Green of the Rock Island Hy-Vee said their goal was to make Halloween a safe place for families.

“Kids can walk around without any worries. It’s a safe place for everybody, and everybody is welcome,” said Green.

Cassica Milleville heard about the event through Facebook and thought it was a great idea.

“It’s wet, it’s muddy, it’s cold out, so it was a lot better to come here and not have to worry about it,” said Milleville.

Hy-Vee said they’re glad they were able to help out and make children smile this Halloween.

