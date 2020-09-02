Rock Island institutes curfew for downtown area

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms signed an Executive Order instituting a curfew for the downtown area starting September 2 and until further notice.

In the order, all businesses in the District of Rock Island must close by 1 a.m. and the District area will be closed at 1:30 a.m. No one will be allowed to loiter in the restricted area from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. with the exception of City and government officials, City and government employees, military personnel, medical personnel, credentialed members of the news media, and individuals traveling to and from work.

Anyone in violation of the curfew is subject to fines and penalties.

The decision for the curfew was made because of both the congregation of large groups in the late evening that may increase the spread of COVID-19 and the recent violence that has taken place in the District of Rock Island.

The area under curfew is defined as:

2nd Avenue from 17th Street to 19th Street

18th Street from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue

Mayor Thoms consulted with all members of the City Council prior to making the decision and all were in agreement with the Executive Order.