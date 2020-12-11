Rock Island Island County reports three deaths, 95 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 195.

The most recent victims of the virus were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s both of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

The health department also reported 95 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 9,617 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 70 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 90s

6 women in their 80s

7 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

3 men in their 80s

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.