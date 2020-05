The City of Rock Island released an advisory for boaters to avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.

Due to the continued high river level, the boat barrier buoys are currently not in place which can make the Steel Dam hard to see. This area is extremely dangerous because of the combination of high water and strong current. The city emphasizes the area should be avoided at all costs.

The boat barrier buoys will be installed once the river drops below 9.5 feet.