On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student.

The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said Monday morning. The photo was posted by a Rock Island junior high student, holding up a what appears to be a machine gun, with the words “My school gon be sorry.”



“Unfortunately we can’t share any specific details about the student or what consequences that will occur because of the actions of the student and what was posted on social media,” Sparkman said Monday.

“We did send out communication to junior high and high school families this morning that we were aware of the post, been in contact with the student and family and also working with police,” she said.