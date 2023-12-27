According to its Facebook page, the Rock Island KFC is permanently closed.

The KFC located at 2943 18th Ave. in Rock Island has closed. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Signs at the location – 2943 18th Ave. — say the KFC stores in Milan and Moline remain open.

The site has been closed for about two weeks.