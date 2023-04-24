Exemplary high school seniors and vital community nonprofits received financial help Monday from the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time.
The Kiwanis Club of Rock Island does many community service projects and fundraisers to be able to give back to the community. Five community organizations and three high school students are the recipients of this year’s grant and scholarship awards.
The high school seniors — each awarded a $1,000 scholarship this year — are all achieving a 4.0 GPA or better and all service-leaders in their schools and communities. This year’s scholarship awardees are:
- Olivia Gusse, Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island
- Alexis Carroll, Rock Island High School
- Kayla Rice, Rock Island High School
The organizations that earned grant funding are all aligned with the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island’s mission to improve the lives of children and families in the Quad Cities and abroad. This year’s grant awardees are:
- EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council), $500
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, $1,000
- Soles for Children (which gives away shoes), $500
- The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, $1,000
- The Penguin Project of the Quad Cities, $1,000
Kiwanis Club of Rock Island scholarship and grant funds are raised in a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. Some of these include selling roses for administrative professionals’ day, peanuts during the fall, cheese during the holidays, as well as Birdies for Charity with the John Deere Classic.
Notable service projects include the First Day Fund (Illinois), Midwest Food Pantry distribution, Terrific Kids, and Coats for Kids. For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club website HERE.