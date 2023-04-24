Exemplary high school seniors and vital community nonprofits received financial help Monday from the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time.

The Kiwanis Club of Rock Island does many community service projects and fundraisers to be able to give back to the community. Five community organizations and three high school students are the recipients of this year’s grant and scholarship awards.

High school seniors awarded scholarships at Monday’s Kiwanis Club meeting were Olivia Gusse, left, Kayla Rice, and Alexis Carroll, pictured with Ramona Dixon, the club grants and scholarships committee chair (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The high school seniors — each awarded a $1,000 scholarship this year — are all achieving a 4.0 GPA or better and all service-leaders in their schools and communities. This year’s scholarship awardees are:

Olivia Gusse, Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island

Alexis Carroll, Rock Island High School

Kayla Rice, Rock Island High School

The organizations that earned grant funding are all aligned with the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island’s mission to improve the lives of children and families in the Quad Cities and abroad. This year’s grant awardees are:

The QC Penguin Project (one of 60 affiliates nationwide) each year pairs students with special needs with peer mentors to rehearse and perform a theatrical production. The program is run by Augustana College and Rock Island-based Center for Living Arts. and this past January staged “High School Musical Jr.”

Kiwanis Club of Rock Island scholarship and grant funds are raised in a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. Some of these include selling roses for administrative professionals’ day, peanuts during the fall, cheese during the holidays, as well as Birdies for Charity with the John Deere Classic.

Notable service projects include the First Day Fund (Illinois), Midwest Food Pantry distribution, Terrific Kids, and Coats for Kids. For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club website HERE.