The Rock Island Labor Day Parade is set to celebrate ‘Marvelous Rock Island!’

More than 120 area schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to

participate, and this year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams,

including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands and one special drill team. Returning marching bands from St. Ambrose University, Rock Island High School, Moline High School and Rockridge High School will join the musical variety from flatbed bands featuring the Big River Brass Band, John Mueller’s Royal

Pop Band, North of 40, Ginger Roots, Len Blackmon, the Sheltered Reality Drum group and Crooked Cactus.

The parade’s theme is ‘Marvelous Rock Island,’ and it starts near Washington Jr. High School at 18th Ave. and 33rd St., traveling west along 18th Ave., turning south at 24th St., west on 25th Ave. and disbanding into the Rock Island High School parking lots.

(rigov.org)

According to a release, the first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration and has grown into a successful community event that averages 130 entries and draws thousands of spectators. The 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is Monday, September 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.