The Rock Island Public Library has significantly expanded access to digital newspapers with the Newsbank database suite. The collection offers access to more than 2,500 local, regional, and national newspapers, and to local TV news and national television content, a news release says.

(rockislandlibrary.org)

The Newsbank products, which include America’s News, the Dispatch-Argus collection, and the Heritage Hub death and obituary database, are available to all Rock Island Public Library cardholders 24 hours a day with an Internet connection and card credentials. The subscriptions can also be used by anyone using the Rock Island Library’s internet or WiFi connection.

America’s News: 2023 Edition empowers patrons to explore a diverse range of popular topics including business, health, politics, careers, entrepreneurship and much more. With current content and archives back to the 1980s from more than 3,700 U.S. news sources, it is the most comprehensive domestic news resource available.

Library patrons can easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections. Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more. Articles can be clipped or downloaded, and America’s News also provides citations.

Selected newspaper titles available through the Rock Island Library America’s News subscription include:

· The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

· St. Louis Post-Dispatch

· Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

· Miami Herald

· San Francisco Chronicle

In addition to using America’s News in the library, Rock Island cardholders can access the collection from home here.

Library patrons looking for genealogy help will also find new resources through Heritage Hub, by Newsbank. Heritage Hub offers obituaries and death notices from 1704 to today, with coverage from all 50 states – including hard-to-find information from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Access is available 24/7 from home with a Rock Island Library card, or during library hours at Rock Island Library locations.

America’s News, the Dispatch-Argus collection, and Heritage Hub are offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. Serving public libraries for more than 45 years, NewsBank offers online access to more than 12,000 titles from the U.S. and other countries around the globe.

For more services and events from the Rock Island Library, visit here, call 309-732-READ, or follow library social media sites.