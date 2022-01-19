Rock Island library gets $50,000 Illinois grant to help adapt to COVID changes

The Rock Island Public Library will get $50,000 from the Illinois State Library to help adapt to COVID (rockislandlibrary.org).

The Rock Island Public Library has been awarded a $50,000 grant for 2022 from the Illinois State Library to help it transform library spaces for COVID resilience.

The library applied for the grant funding to help it welcome patrons back to its Downtown and Southwest locations with enhanced comfort, privacy, and service, a library release said Wednesday.

“Part of COVID resilience is the ability to move programming and other services into outdoor spaces, and to allow for better social distancing and privacy in our interior spaces,” said Malachi Kohlwey, Rock Island Public Library building and facilities director.

Using grant funding, the library plans to provide outdoor spaces for programming and WIFI access, purchase carrel-type seating for socially-distant study, and provide charging lockers and hubs for more convenient charging of mobile technology.

“With at least one facility built and renovated before technology became so prevalent, our patrons sometimes have to find creative ways to charge laptops and other personal devices,” added Kohlwey. “As part of providing a vibrant, more comfortable environment for our patrons, we want to offer more intentional, convenient places to help people stay connected.”

The On the Road to Recovery, Transforming Library Spaces grant project is funded with federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) dollars allocated to the Illinois State Library through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS.) Grant funds will be distributed on a reimbursement basis through Sept. 30, 2022. Purchasing for the grant will begin in spring or early summer of this year.

