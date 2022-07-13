A certain movie about the Muppets will be shown at a special free interactive program July 21 at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

Families with kids of all ages can take their movie experience to a new level on July 21 with the Rock Island Public Library’s Family Interactive Movie.

Registration is open now for the special family event, which takes place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 21 in the Community Room of the Downtown Library, 401 19th St., according to a Wednesday release. Interactive movies include a film showing with a kit of actions, song lyrics, and props to help participants play along.

The library could not mention the upcoming movie title due to licensing restrictions, but the plot involves a frog with Hollywood dreams and a glamourous pig with a plan, among other characters. This origin story of the Muppets is a classic, G-rated road movie that families of all ages can enjoy together. The movie, and popcorn, are both free!

Registration is required. Each registered child will receive a bag of props and song lyrics. To sign up, see the family interactive movie listing on the online calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, or call 309-732-7360. Registration ends July 20.

Camp iRead Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading challenges and events for all ages run until July 31 at the Rock Island Public Library. As of July 12, participants of all ages had read more than 225,078 minutes. All reading challenges and events are open to anyone.

For more free Camp iRead events at the library this summer, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7323 (READ) or follow library social media pages.