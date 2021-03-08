Rock Island Library gives collected donations to Heart of Hope

On Monday, the Rock Island Library handed over 1300 items it collected during its second Community Comforts Drive to Heart of Hope Ministries in Rock Island.

During the month of February, the library conducted the drive for personal care, paper products, and hygiene items to benefit the Heart of Hope Outreach Pantry.

The outreach pantry that is located at 1709 9th Avenue is open Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to assist those in need.

To find out how to donate or volunteer at the Heart of Hope Ministries Outreach Pantry, visit this website.