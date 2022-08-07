For a fun way to teach your toddler about shapes, check out the free Hug-A-Book Create event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

Registration is open for the free in-person event from 10:30-11:30 a.m., which offers messy art projects involving shapes for ages 2 to 5. The library will offer a free book, bag, and art apron for each child, and handle clean up. Hug-A-Book is sponsored by the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book Memorial of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.

To sign up for the free event, visit here or call the Children’s Department at 309-732-7360. The event is open to any family with toddler-age children. Rock Island residency or a library card is not required.

Families with older children may also want to check out a free parenting workshop at the Downtown Library next Thursday, Aug. 11. The free workshop on “Kids, Media, and Technology” is presented by EveryChild.

Parents and caregivers can pick up free tips about managing media and technology time with kids, learn about some social media dangers, and how to keep kids safe while using technology. The free workshop is from 4:30 to 5:30 pm in the Community Room.

To register, visit here or call the Children’s Room. For more events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.