Rock Island Library launching Winter Reading Challenge with a Curbside Cocoa Kickoff

The Rock Island Library will launch the 2021 Books Like Us Winter Reading Challenge with a Curbside Cocoa Kickoff on Friday, January 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The free drive-through event will take place in the curbside pickup lane outside of the Rock Island Public Library, located at 401 19th Street, where a free winter reading kit to encourage participating in the Winter Reading Challenge can be picked up, while supplies last. The kits contain cocoa, goodies, details about winter reading and other Rock Island Public Library services.

The Rock Island Public Library is among many others nationwide participating in the annual Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge, which runs from January 11 through February 5, and offers challenges and rewards for all ages.

The rewards are based on reaching age-based reading goals for children, teens, and adults. The library hopes to reach a community-wide goal of 5,000 minutes of reading overall.

To enter and participate in the challenge, log into the library’s free Beanstack subscription, available in mobile app and desktop versions. A downloadable print form for all ages is available on the Rock Island Public Library Winter Reading Challenge webpage.

For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge, visit the Rock Island Public Library website, call 309-732-READ (7323), or follow the Rock Island Public Library Facebook page.