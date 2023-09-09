The Rock Island Public Library is observing Library Card Sign-Up month, and with a wide variety of free public programs for job seekers, history lovers, readers, and video game fans, September 11-16 offers something for every interest.

Lose Yourself in a Good Book:

Monday, Sept. 11: Alpha Book Club meets at 1 p.m. to discuss “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver. To join in the discussion, just drop in.

Be Job Ready:

Tuesday, Sept.12: Drop in Job Search Help and Computer Skills from Goodwill of the Heartland. Every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library first-floor computer lab, 401 19th St.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Job Skills Series: Create a Resume. 6 p.m. Rock Island Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street. Angela Striegel, the career planning and placement coordinator at Black Hawk College, presents how to create a professional resume for your job search.

Share an Old Tradition at the Lantern Parade:

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Rock Island Public Library and Rock Parks and Recreation Departments are partnering to bring back the Rock Island Lighted Lantern Parade, as part of the Rock Island Party in the Park. The free party takes place on Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Lincoln Park, 38th Street & 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Activities include free refreshments, bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, music, and more entertainment for all ages, with the lantern parade serving as the finale.

Parade participants should bring their lanterns to the large shelter near the band shell in Lincoln Park by 7 p.m. with the walk starting at about sundown. There’s no cost to enter the parade, which is open to all ages and Rock Island organizations. Small paper bag lantern kits will be available to make at the event. Just stop by the library table in the Lincoln Park pavilion. Cardboard lantern instructions are available here.

Learn how to make it in video game design:

Thursday, Sept. 14: The Reality of Game Development, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rock Island Library Watts-Midtown Branch auditorium. In this free “Your Future in STEAM” program for ages 12 to 18, teens can learn more about how to make a future in the world of video game design. Josh Bycer, author of “Game Wisdom,” will present a free live stream on the realities of game development. There will be time for questions. This event is part of the Project Next Generation grant-funded series on careers in STEAM. No registration is required for this in-person event.

Visit the Bookmobile at Greek Fest:

Finally, on Friday, Sept. 15, library staff will take the Library2Go bookmobile to the opening night of the Big Fat Greek Festival. It’s an ideal time for Rock Islanders, and residents of the Milan-Blackhawk Public Library District, too, to renew or apply for their RIPL library cards, check out a book or two, and sign up for Library Card Sign Up Month raffles.

