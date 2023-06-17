Teens and their families can find their voice through fun and free programming in art, and trivia about anime and manga.

The library’s Teen Department will offer a free Art with the Figge program on June 23, from 5-6 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. The free hands-on art project with The Figge’s art educator is specifically for school-age pre-teens and teens from ages 12 to 18. No registration is required.

The Rock Island Library will also host a fun trivia game for fans of manga and anime. The fast-paced game consists of six rounds with six questions each. The event is mainly for fun and bragging rights, though there will be some prizes. The free anime/manga trivia night is 6-7 p.m. June 27 at the Rock Island Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St. The game is free and open to all ages and families, and no registration is required.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library website, follow library social media, or call 309-732-READ.