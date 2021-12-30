Rock Island library offers free digital tools for all cardholders

If you’re looking for some great appetizer ideas for your New Year’s party, or tips on using library internet resources during the long weekend, the Rock Island Public Library has two new tools that can help.

Rock Island Public Library cardholders now have free guest subscription access to the New York Times Cooking site and mobile app. New York Times Cooking is an inspiring cooking guide, innovative and interactive kitchen tool, and diverse recipe collection that helps home cooks of every level discover, save and organize the world’s best recipes, while also helping them become better, more competent cooks.

You can find more than 19,000 New York Times-tested recipes all for free using a Rock Island Library card.

Paywall-free guest access is available to RIPL cardholders for 24 hours with the link from the library website. Users can search the NYT archive of more than 19,000 Times-tested recipes, find helpful kitchen guides for beginners and experts alike, and use a customizable Recipe Box to keep you organized. New users will need to create a New York Times account after logging in for the first time. To get started, visit the library website.

If you’ve resolved to use more of the library’s online services in the New Year, Rock Island Public Library has also added free access to Niche Academy online tutorials.

The Rock Island Public Library Academy is available at no added charge to any Internet user and includes more than 30 short tutorials on using online resources for eBooks, genealogy and history, movies and music, magazines and newspapers, legal help, books and reading, and research and learning. Additional tutorials are available for more general topics, such as using Google resources. To find these free tutorials, visit the Online Research Tools, and Books, Music and Movies pages at www.rockislandlibrary.org

Digital resources and tools are available anytime with an Internet connection. With the exception of Niche Academy and products that must be used inside the library, digital services require a Rock Island Public Library card.

RIPL cards are available at no added charge to any resident of Rock Island or the Milan-Blackhawk Area Public Library District. For details and to apply, see the online application at www.rockislandlibrary.org or visit any Rock Island Public Library.

For more services and events at the library, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, and follow the Rock Island Library on social media.