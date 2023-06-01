Whether you’ve been thinking about researching your family tree or already are but have run into a few bumps along the way, the Rock Island Public Library has several free workshops to help you.

Each session lasts just over an hour and the goal is to help participants get into a resource and learn the basics of using it. Each of the workshops focuses on a different library or free public resource that can help researchers dig through their pasts. Workshops are held at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street.

Getting Started with Ancestry.com, Thursday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This workshop teaches researchers how to log into the database and how to start searching for records. The Library edition of Ancestry.com may be used on site at the Rock Island Library only.

Getting Started with HeritageQuest: Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This workshop teaches researchers how to use the library’s subscription to the HeritageQuest genealogy database. Learn out how to log into HeritageQuest and search for records This genealogical search engine subscription may be used by anyone at the Rock Island Library, or by Rock Island Public Library cardholders at home with an internet connection.

Getting Started with Family Search: Thursday, July 6, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Researchers will learn tips for using the genealogy website FamilySearch, which is free for researchers anywhere with an internet connection.

Getting Started with Genealogical Sites Online, Thursday, August 3, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This workshop will give researchers free databases that can assist in the search through the family tree.

The workshops are free, but capacity is limited. Registration is required and limited to 10 people. Use the library event calendar here or call (309)732-7341 to register. Call the Library Historical Room at (309) 732-7352 with questions.