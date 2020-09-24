Rock Island Library offers homebound-resources program

The Rock Island Library has introduced a home-bound resources services to deliver library materials to Rock Island and Milan residents who are temporarily house-bound.

“Though we’ve always allowed patrons to designate an official representative to pick up and return materials for them, that’s sometimes not convenient or even possible,” said Victoria Schoess, director of circulation services for the library. “We created the home-bound resources service to deliver materials to those who don’t have a representative and can’t get out,” she said in a news release.

The delivery is available only to Rock Island Public Library cardholders in the Rock Island and Milan areas. Patrons may choose once per week or once per month contact-less delivery and pick-up. Times are set by appointment.

To choose which materials they receive, home-bound patrons may place items on hold, or sign up for personalized book picks from library staff. Patrons record their reading preferences through the form available in a brochure.

“If their library card has lapsed due to inactivity, we can also help them apply for a new one,” said Schoess. Other at-home options include using the library’s digital eBook, audio book, movies, music, and magazine services, which can be used with either a full-access or digital-only Rock Island Public Library card.

For more information, call 309-732-7350, email RILIBCirc@rigov.org, or write Rock Island Public Library, Circulation Department, 401 19th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201. Details and the brochure are available under the “Questions” tab of the library website.