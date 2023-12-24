Rock Island Public Library buildings will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holidays. When the library reopens, families can find free entertainment at the library’s Anime Movie Fest.

Drop by the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch on Dec. 28 and 29 for free movie fun while the kids are on their holiday break. The library will show three family-friendly anime movies, and offer snacks and a quick craft.

(Rock Island Public Library)

Anime is hand-drawn and computer-generated animation from Japan. Each movie is dubbed in English.

Movie times and descriptions are as follows:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28: In this movie directed by Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli, a young boy and a girl with a magic crystal must race against pirates and foreign agents in a search for a legendary floating castle. The 1986 fantasy/adventure movie is rated PG, and runs 124 minutes. It’s suitable for families.

10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29: 2008 fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and animated by Studio Ghilbi. Based on “The Little Mermaid,” the film tells the story of a goldfish washed ashore in a glass jar who is helped by a 5-year-old boy. The goldfish seeks to become a human girl, with consequences following from her use of magic. The movie runs for 101 minutes, and is well-suited for families with younger children.

2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29: Showing of a Japanese post-apocalyptic fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, based on his 1982 manga. It’s the story of a teenage princess who becomes embroiled in a struggle with a military kingdom that tries to eradicate a jungle full of giant mutant insects. The princess hopes to understand the jungle and find a way for it and humans to coexist. The film is often considered a Ghibli work, although it was made before the founding of Studio Ghibli. The 1984 PG-rated fantasy/sci-fi classic runs 95 minutes, and is suitable for families of all ages.

All three movies will be shown in the auditorium of the Watts-Midtown Branch at 2715 30th St., Rock Island, and are free and open to all. For more information about library events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.

—