Dr. Jane Simonsen, Augustana College professor of history, will present a free lecture, “Standing (on) Her Ground: Native American Women & Land Claims in Eastern Iowa,” at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

Quad-Cities residents who know the region’s history might share the idea that after the Black Hawk War of 1832, the Meskwaki and Sauk peoples were quickly and completely driven out of the area. In reality, many stayed for years, according to a library release Friday.

Some of those who stayed — including a large number of women — fought for the legal right they had to their land. That included Marguerite LeClaire, the wife of Antoine LeClaire, the principal founder of Davenport. She was part Meskwaki and managed to hang onto her land. Her husband was part Pottawatomie.

Jane Simonsen is an Augustana College professor of history.

Dr. Simonsen will share the stories of Native American women who sought a legal claim to their land.

Mrs. LeClaire was born at Portage des Sioux, St. Charles County, Missouri, Oct. 16, 1802, and died in Davenport Oct. 18, 1876, outliving her husband by 15 years, according to a Scott County history.

She was the daughter of Antoine LePage, a Canadian, and the granddaughter of the Sac chief, Acoqua, the leading chief of his nation. Her early life was spent in her native village, where her education was supervised by one of the orders of nuns, under whom she studied French and English, the history says.

In 1820, she married Antoine LeClaire in Peoria, who was then acting as interpreter between the Native Americans and the government, and frequently accompanied her husband on his excursions among the Native Americans in Arkansas, whom he was sent to watch, when acting as scout or interpreter for the government. LeClaire named the city of Davenport after his good friend, Col. George Davenport.

The Rock Island Library talk next week will be presented in-person in the library’s Community Room. Through special arrangement with the speaker, participants may follow the live presentation only via Facebook Live. However, a recording will not be available.

Simonsen received a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Iowa in 2001 and has been a member of the history department at Augustana since 2006. She is coordinator for the college’s Women’s and Gender Studies program.

Masks are required at all times in the library. For more events from the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org. For more information, visit the library website or call 309-732-READ.