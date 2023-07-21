The Rock Island Library Watts-Midtown Branch and Rock Island YMCA will be closed Friday due to a sewer line break outside the facility.

Participants in Summer Camp will be bussed to the Moline-East Moline YMCA for the day. Drop off and pickup will remain at the Rock Island Y.

The library asks that you visit its downtown location or southwest Rock Island branch until repairs are completed.

“Our online branch is always open – www.rockislandlibrary.org,” the library posted on its Facebook page.

The Y “fully anticipates being open on Saturday,” and also will provide updates on social media.