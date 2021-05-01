Rock Island Library2Go bookmobile rolls again

With warmer weather and plans for summer outreach in the works, the Rock Island Library2Go mobile bookmobile will roll out a new schedule starting Monday.

The days and times for Mobile Library stops stay the same: Three stops daily, Monday through Thursday, but some locations have changed (see starred routes for changes.) Bookmobile routes through July 29 are:

Monday

10-11:30 a.m.: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Blackhawk State Park, 4801 11th St., Rock Island*

4:-5:30 p.m.: Martin Luther King Community Center, 620 9th St., Rock Island

Tuesday

10-11:30 a.m.: Dollar Tree, 480 10th Ave. E, Milan *

2:30-3:30 p.m.: South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island *

4-5:30 p.m.: Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island

Wednesday

10-11:30 a.m.: Rauch Family Park, 400 16th Ave., Rock Island *

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Longview Park, 1300 17th St., Rock Island *

4-5:30 p.m.: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island

Thursday

10-11:30 a.m.: Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Avenue

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Centennial Shelter Park, Lock 31, Big Island Road, Milan

4-5:30 p.m.: Goodwill, 4664 44th St., Rock Island *

Library2Go also will appear at the Saturday, May 22 Girl Scouts Imagination event at Hauberg Center, and will visit Spring Forward Learning Center summer learning camps in June and July.

The Rock Island Public Library Children’s Department plans to take advantage of the outdoor setting to offer “Summer2Go with Library2Go” events at area parks.

The Mobile Library2Go vehicle extends community access to library materials, held items, return capabilities, library card signup or renewals, and free WIFI access, including ROCK fi homework hotspot connections for Rock Island/Milan school district students. The WIFI signal extends around the vehicle. Staff will bring items out to patrons, as onboard entry is still unavailable because of distance requirements.

For more information, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, follow the library on social media and YouTube, or call 309-732-7323 (READ.)