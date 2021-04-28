Rock Island looking for public input on needs of the community

Rock Island continues to create more opportunities for people to live and prosper in the city.

Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development help make that possible.

Colleen Small-Volman, the City’s Budget and Grants Manager, joined Local 4 News via Zoom to tell us more about their action plan.

Information about the input meetings will be in the newspaper’s public notices, on the City’s website, at the Martin Luther King Center and Rock Island Public Library, and posted on the City’s Facebook page.