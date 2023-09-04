A Rock Island man is in the Henry County Jail after police say he broke into a business and then assaulted a police officer, according to a news release from the Kewanee Police Department.

The Kewanee Police Department responded to a report on Sunday of a man breaking a window and entering Reiman’s Harley Davidson on N. Main Street. A patrol officer found the suspect in the alley to the west of the building and contacted the individual. The officer told the suspect to turn around and put his hands behind his back, but the suspect immediately started punching the officer numerous times. The officer was able to gain control of the suspect while other officers arrived on the scene to assist. One officer used his Taser during the altercation. The suspect was arrested and taken to OSF Saint Luke Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Ambulance personnel treated the officer who was assaulted for minor scratches and swelling near his left eye.

(Kewanee Police Department)

Officers investigating the incident identified the suspect as Lucas Owens, 42, of Rock Island. Owens was released from OSF St. Luke Hospital and taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of:

Criminal damage to property (Class A Misdemeanor)

Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

Resisting a peace officer (Class B Misdemeanor)

Criminal trespass to real property (Class B Misdemeanor)

Driving on a revoked license (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 Felony)

Aggravated DUI (Class 4 Felony)

Aggravated battery to a police officer (Class 2 Felony)

Owens is in the Henry County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.