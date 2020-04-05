Rock Island man charged with first-degree murder

A Rock Island man is facing more than one charge of first-degree murder in relation to the March 16 homicide of a 25-year-old East Moline man.

Lamont L. Williams, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Rock Island Sunday on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder on two counts. These charges are a Class M felony with a mandatory sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

On March 16, the East Moline Police Department investigated the homicide of Demetrius Tucker, which occurred in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue in East Moline.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Williams. Bond was set at $2,000,000, 10 percent.

Williams is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.