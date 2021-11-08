Rock Island man dead after car plunged into Mississippi River at Sunset Marina

The Rock island County coroner confirmed the identity of a man from Rock Island who died when a car the victim was in plunged into the Mississippi River Sunday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said the victim was Enyonyi Eca, 20, of Rock Island.

Emergency teams got the call that the car went into the water at Sunset Marina around 5:00 p.m., and multiple agencies responded. It took about two hours to recover the vehicle, and Eca’s body was in the car when crews puled it out of the water. Another person in the car with Eca at the time of the accident was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication from investigators what caused the car to go into the river. Stay tuned to Local 4 and OurQuadCities.com as more details become available.