Rock Island man dead after car plunges into river

The Rock island County coroner confirmed the identity of a man from Rock Island who died when a car the victim was in drove into the Mississippi River Sunday.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said the victim was Enyonyi Eca, 20, of Rock Island. Emergency crews got the call that the car was in the water by sunset marina around 5:00 p.m. Another person was the car with Eca at the time of the accident was taken to the hospital, but Local 4 has had no updates on the other victim’s condition. Eca’s body was in the car when crews puled it out of the water.

There is no indication from investigators what caused the car to go into the river.

