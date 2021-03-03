Rock Island man escapes homelessness thanks to Salvation Army

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local organizations are making sure struggling people have shelter because of a FEMA grant.

Almost $150,000 is going to 14 non-profits in the Quad Cities to provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance.

$41,000 is allowing the Salvation Army to provide short and long-term housing, and Humility Homes and Services is receiving $30,000 to help vulnerable people.

The United Way Quad Cities helped to bring those grants here.

A Rock Island man shares how the Salvation Army is helping him get back on his feet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story