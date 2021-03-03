Rock Island man escapes homelessness thanks to Salvation Army

Local organizations are making sure struggling people have shelter because of a FEMA grant.

Almost $150,000 is going to 14 non-profits in the Quad Cities to provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance.

$41,000 is allowing the Salvation Army to provide short and long-term housing, and Humility Homes and Services is receiving $30,000 to help vulnerable people.

The United Way Quad Cities helped to bring those grants here.

A Rock Island man shares how the Salvation Army is helping him get back on his feet.