32-year-old Aaron Beeman of Rock Island has been arrested and is being held in the Scott County jail on 1st degree murder charges.

This is in connection with a shots fired call on November 6 at a parking garage on 40th Street in Davenport.

The incident resulted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Frederick Ewing.

Beeman is also being charged with Felon in Possession of a firearm.