Rock Island man scammed by Facebook ad–And wants you to beware of them

Michael McDonough says he got ripped off when he tried to buy a television online.

“I had seen an ad, and popped it up, and it looked really good,” McDonough said. “My TV’s been broke, so I decided I’d give it a shot. Looked through all the credentials. It was a triple A rating for Fry’s Electronics. Once I made the purchase, it didn’t go to Fry’s, it went directly to China.”

He did get a package from China however, but it was a surgical mask.

“There are ways you can see if the ads you’re subscribing to or interested in are legitimate,” detective Jon Leach, from Moline Police Department said. “There’s different websites that you can run and check them through, and you can also do some investigating yourself.”

Leach says that if you’re still not sure, there’s a surefire way to verify the ads.

“For instance if it’s Kohl’s, Target any one of the big box stores, go ahead and give them a call,” Leach said. “And they’ll be able to tell you right away if you’re getting scammed or not.”