Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. According to court records, in 2021, law enforcement investigated Bland Robertson for fentanyl and marijuana trafficking. In July 2021, Bland Robertson was found in possession of over 13 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

In August 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bland Robertson’s residence, locating additional evidence of drug trafficking and a loaded firearm. In February 2022, police had contact with Bland Robertson and again he had a loaded firearm, along with fentanyl and marijuana. The investigation determined that Bland Robertson received and trafficked at least 6 kilograms of marijuana and over 240 grams of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau along with the Iowa State Patrol investigated the case.