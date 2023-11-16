A 32-year-old Rock Island man has been sentenced 105 years in prison for sex abuse of a child under 13.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, Dean R. Lawson, 32, of Rock Island was sentenced to seven consecutive counts of 15 years in the Department of Corrections, totaling 105 years. Lawson was charged in May of 2020 with seven counts of Predatory Sex Abuse after the Rock Island Police Department investigated claims that he had been sexually abusing a female relative under the age of 13, according to a Thursday release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lawson was subsequently found guilty of all seven counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault during a jury trial in March of 2023. Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gardner prosecuted the case for the State and argued at the sentencing hearing.

The Honorable Judge Pete Church presided over the trial and sentencing.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said: “We would like to thank Officer Metzger and the Rock Island Police Department for their hard work and assistance in this case, as well as the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center. We also thank our dedicated Felony Victim Assistant who worked with the victim and her family throughout this very difficult and emotional case.”