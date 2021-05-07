Rock Island man sentenced to 15 years for firearm charge

On Tuesday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Christopher Mateo Perez, 29, of Rock Island, to 180 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Perez was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after serving his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In August 2019, Perez’ residence was searched after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. During the search, officers found a loaded Glock 17 nine-millimeter pistol and items associated with drug trafficking. The gun had 17 rounds of ammunition and was reported stolen.

Perez admitted the gun was his, and as a felon was not permitted to possession a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.