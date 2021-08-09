Rock Island man sentenced to life without parole

A 54-year-old Rock Island man on Monday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

Sean Everett Rogers appeared Monday in Rock Island County Court, where he also was sentenced to 25 years on a charge of aggravated battery of a child and 10 years for a charge of aggravated battery.

Rochelle Davis, 43, was found dead June 2, 2017, inside a home near the corner of 25th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island after police responded to a battery complaint.

When they arrived, police said, two juvenile victims were injured from battery and both were taken to a nearby hospital. One later was flown to a hospital in Peoria for treatment.

Rogers was accused of hitting Davis in the head with a bat.