Rock Island man sentenced to two and a half years on gun charge

Donovan Ryan Schmacht, 40, of Rock Island, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 30 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Schmacht was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison time and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, in April 2020, Schmacht and his friend confronted two other individuals near Locust and Main streets in Davenport. It was reported that Schmacht and his friend had what appeared to be firearms under their shirts.

When Davenport Police arrived at the scene, Schmacht saw them and hid behind a dumpster. As the officers got closer to him, Schmacht ran, disobeying orders to stop.

Schmacht was eventually caught and fought against the police.

One Schmacht was arrested, police found a loaded black Taurus nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol behind the dumpster.

Schmacht was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Officer for the Southern District of Iowa.