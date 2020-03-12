Rock Island man turns garage into Korean War Museum

Rock Island resident and Korean War Veteran, Bob Fitts has turned his garage into a Korean War Museum. Fitts got the idea when he was going through his office and found some old newspapers from the Korean War. He got them reprinted to post on the wall and then found other items from when he was in Korea. Fitts wanted to make sure that everyone remembered the war and that the veterans were honored properly.

“They did the job that they had to do in South Korea. And so I think we made a difference in the world and they deserve to keep the name. They were in a war. “

He also has plenty of memorabilia from the same time period, including items from the Mobile Gas Station that he dad owned.

“When I went to Korea and when I came back he was very ill and he closed up the station and everything. My younger brother got some of the stuff and years later he presented it to me.”

Fitts is allowing the public to view his display. You can view it at 2511 22nd avenue in Rock Island.