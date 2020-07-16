Rock Island mayor, president of Happy Joe’s sell Fyre Lake Golf Course

Co-owners Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms have sold the Fyre Lake Golf Course in Sherrard to PGA Certified Director of Golf Mark Krizic. The new owner is currently the Director of Golf for Ridge Country Club in Chicago, Illinois where he was been managing operations since 2009.

Whitty and Thoms’ assumed ownership after the previous owner committed wire fraud and money laundering. Thoms was one of twenty-two investors who the previous owner tricked out of $1.7 million over a six year period.

Krizic will also lease the 144 acres of land from Whitty and Thoms’ holding company and acquire the entire property at the conclusion of the business purchase agreement. Terms and purchase price were not disclosed.

Course superintendent William Starcevich and his staff will remain in place, now under Krizic’s leadership and oversight.

Krizic’s vision includes a Callaway Performance Center where he will oversee year-round training for youth and adults alike. The training center will be built into the current practice range and will include multiple state-of-the-art Trackman launch monitors. Players and students will be able to practice under the guidance of a PGA training professional inside a facility that can be opened up for ball striking even when the course is not open due to weather.

Krizic says there will be minimal visible changes for the remaining of the 2020 season. However, he and his wife Alyssa will be focused on developing the training center facility, course improvements, expanding membership benefits and options, and updated branding and messaging.

For more information you can visit www.markkrizicpga.com and www.fyrelakegolf.com.