Rock Island Mayor Thoms releases statement on fatal shooting

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms released the following statement in response to the fatal shooting Thursday night:

Anytime there is a death or an injury during a law enforcement operation, it’s heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken for everyone involved. Everyone. I’m heartbroken for the officers who were doing their job and got injured in the line of duty. I’m also heartbroken for family members grieving their loss.”

“Rock Island is a community and today we have families grieving loss. We have officers injured in the line of duty. This is a tremendous blow to our community.”

“It’s important for everyone that we remain patient and allow The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force –an intergovernmental task force amongst Illinois Quad-Cities police executives focused on investigating matters of integrity by law enforcement –to conduct an independent investigation.In the meantime,we need to maintain public safety accordingly and I ask everyone to show kindness, respect, and civility as we move through this process together.”

“There is much work to be done. Transparency and honesty are the best routes to answer any questions about what happened and whether policies were followed. We must show kindness, respect, and civility toward each other as we move through this process. Let’s work hard to protect each other, and keep our community safe.”

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms