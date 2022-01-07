Rock Island Mayor Thoms will give annual “State of the City” address

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will give his annual State of the City Address on Monday, January 10th at noon during a joint meeting of the Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs at the QC Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Mayor Thoms will also give the address at the City Council meeting that evening starting at 6:45 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall. The State of the City Address will also be live on YouTube

through the city’s website at www.rigov.org. Mediacom subscribers can also watch the address live

on Channel 9.

“The City of Rock Island has continued to meet and exceed a number of its goals in 2021 and has great and exciting things coming in 2022,” Thoms said in a Friday release. The video of the address will be available on the city’s website, www.rigov.org on Jan. 10th.